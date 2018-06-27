  • Authorities identify contractor found dead inside walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust Park

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police have released the name of the man found dead inside a beet cooler at SunTrust Park on Tuesday.

    Investigators said Todd Keeling, 48, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, a third-party contractor, was found by another worker Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

    Police believe Keeling showed up to work earlier in the day for an overnight shift.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Investigators said it's too early to tell if foul play was involved because they are waiting for autopsy results.

    Police said they interviewing witnesses at the stadium and co-workers, and they said they're working with the Atlanta Braves.

    The discovery came just hours before the Braves played the Cincinnati Reds at SunTrust Park.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories