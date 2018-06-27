Authorities identify contractor found dead inside walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police have released the name of the man found dead inside a beet cooler at SunTrust Park on Tuesday.
Investigators said Todd Keeling, 48, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, a third-party contractor, was found by another worker Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.
Police believe Keeling showed up to work earlier in the day for an overnight shift.
Investigators said it's too early to tell if foul play was involved because they are waiting for autopsy results.
Police said they interviewing witnesses at the stadium and co-workers, and they said they're working with the Atlanta Braves.
The discovery came just hours before the Braves played the Cincinnati Reds at SunTrust Park.
