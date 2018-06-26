The low cost gadgets available to help keep phone out of hands while driving

ATLANTA - The distracted driving law goes into effect on July 1 in Georgia, and Channel 2’s consumer adviser Clark Howard says there are low cost gadgets that will keep your phone out of your hands.
"An average car weighs a little over a ton. You have something that isn’t paying any attention that is essentially a 1-ton weapon being driven by people who might not be paying attention," avid biker Zachary Lancaster said in response to distracted drivers.
After doing a quick, online search, Channel 2 Action News found car mounts for as little as $4.
Some drivers feel if they have an older car, they have to buy a newer one for the Bluetooth feature. Howard advises that drivers can buy a Bluetooth device to add to the visor inside the car, typically for $15 to $40, depending on the quality.
