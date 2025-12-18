Local

President Trump announces ‘warrior dividends’ for soldiers

By SEUNG MIN KIM, AP NEWS
Trump President Donald Trump speaks during an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool) (Doug Mills/AP)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The president said his administration is sending checks of $1,776 to more than 1.4 million U.S. service members before Christmas.

“The checks are already on the way,” he said during an address to the nation on Wednesday night.

He seemed to imply that the checks were being funded from tariff revenues.

“We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along,” Trump said, referring to the GOP’s major tax cuts legislation it passed earlier this year. “Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations.”

