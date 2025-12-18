President Trump announces ‘warrior dividends’ for soldiers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The president said his administration is sending checks of $1,776 to more than 1.4 million U.S. service members before Christmas.

“The checks are already on the way,” he said during an address to the nation on Wednesday night.

He seemed to imply that the checks were being funded from tariff revenues.

“We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along,” Trump said, referring to the GOP’s major tax cuts legislation it passed earlier this year. “Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations.”

