Couple killed 6-year-old for wetting the bed

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A mother and her boyfriend were sentenced to prison for the brutal killing of a 6-year-old boy, the Henry County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

“A child’s life was taken by the very people who were responsible for caring for him and keeping him safe,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement. “Now that the case is closed, we hope this resolution brings some measure of peace to those who loved him. Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible crime.”

Less Thompson Jr. was found guilty Oct. 3, and he will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. His girlfriend, Deshante LaShawn Beard, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received a 30-year sentence.

The incident leading to the child’s death occurred on June 13, 2021.

The judge sentenced Thompson on Oct. 22, after a jury convicted him of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children.

Beard, the victim’s mother, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree the same day and was sentenced to 30 years, with 25 years to serve.

The jury determined that in the days leading up to the child’s death, Thompson and Beard physically punished the boy for wetting the bed, which ultimately led to his death.

According to court documents, on the day of the incident, after the victim wet the bed again, Thompson subjected him to strenuous physical exercises in the heat, including running laps and pushups, leading to the boy losing consciousness due to exhaustion.

Henry County detectives conducted an investigation that revealed that the couple waited at least four hours after the boy collapsed before contacting emergency services.

Medical testimonies presented during the trial illustrated signs of severe and repeated abuse. Doctors explained how the boy’s punishment on June 13 resulted in shock, brain swelling and ultimately death.

