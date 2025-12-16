2 inmates escape Georgia jail

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are actively searching for two inmates who they said escaped from jail Tuesday morning.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for inmates, Karon Caldwell and Alan Kennedy.

Deputies said they don’t believe the pair is in the immediate area of the Colquitt County Jail. However, they ask residents to remain alert.

Caldwell is 30 years old and stands at six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Caldwell was sentenced to 10 years in jail following a 2017 aggravated assault case.

Kennedy is 39 years old and stands at six feet one inch tall, weighing 160 pounds.

Do not approach the inmates; call 911 immediately or 229-616-7430.

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the inmates.

