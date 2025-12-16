5 students, driver taken to hospital after north Georgia school bus crash

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Several students and a driver were sent to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in Gilmer County.

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Whitepath Road and Riverbend Road. The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are on scene.

Officials tell Channel 2 Action News that there were five students and a driver on board. All six have since been taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

“The GCSS would like to express our deepest appreciation for the work of our local first responders and law enforcement personnel,” Gilmer County Schools said in a statement.

Deputies and emergency responders have shut down the road. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

