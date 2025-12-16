Coweta homeowner says builder’s design flaw led to thousands in septic repair costs

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — A Coweta County homeowner says a construction design flaw left him with a costly septic repair that could have been avoided, forcing him to pay thousands of dollars more than expected.

Ron Daniels says a sewage backup inside his home led him to call a septic company, believing the fix would be routine.

Instead, he says workers discovered electrical lines running directly over the septic tank’s access point, blocking easy entry and complicating the repair.

“That placement made all the difference,” Daniels said. “What should have been an $800 repair turned into nearly $5,000.”

Daniels told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln the problem first became apparent when a foul odor filled his home, alerting him that his septic tank was backing up.

When technicians arrived and began digging, they found an electrical conduit positioned above the access door to the tank, buried nearly three feet underground.

Because of the obstruction, Daniels said the septic company had to dig more extensively and return for a second day of work, increasing labor costs. He ultimately paid $4,600 for the repair.

“Why would you put an electrical line right above an access door to a septic tank?” Daniels said. “It makes no sense.”

Daniels said he contacted his homebuilder, Chisel Mill Homes, questioning the design. He says the builder responded in a text message stating it stood by the layout.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Chisel Mill Homes said it stands by the design of the property and maintains that Daniels’ septic system is functioning properly. The company also said the issue does not qualify for a warranty claim because the home is outside its two-year warranty period.

Daniels disputes that position and says he plans to challenge the decision, arguing the issue stems from how the home was built—not from routine wear and tear.

Chisel Mill Homes said it met with Daniels and the Coweta County Department of Public Health and inspected the repairs made to the septic tank. The company said the system is in good standing.

