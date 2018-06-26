0 Disgruntled veteran set himself on fire in front of State Capitol, GSP says

ATLANTA - Roads around the Georgia State Capitol are closed after troopers said a protester set himself on fire in front of the building.

Troopers tell Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that a disgruntled veteran drove up and parked on Washington Street, near the west entrance of the Georgia State Capitol, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He got out of the car and walked toward the Capitol building, with homemade incendiary devices and fireworks on him, troopers said.

He then doused himself in gasoline and set himself on fire.

All of Ga State Capitol square considered a crime scene. NEW from GSP: no injuries in Capitol. Also: veteran transported to Grady, he’s under guard. Doused himself w gasoline and set off fireworks. @wsbtv #breaking pic.twitter.com/RmTRlPoz0L — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 26, 2018

A trooper, who was in the capitol, brought a fire extinguisher out and put the flames out.

The veteran, who was seriously injured in the explosion, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was identified as a 58-year-old from Mabelton. He now has burns on 85 to 90 percent of his body.

Commissioner Mark McDonough with Ga State Patrol says veteran protesting set himself on fire. Had gasoline, Trooper put the flames out. Burns, injured extensively. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/QSGKcCR6FV — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 26, 2018

Troopers say the man was alert and speaking after the explosion. He told them he is an Air Force Veteran and was trying to bring attention to the Veterans Affairs administration.

Troopers said the man’s car is still parked beside the Capitol building, which is now a crime scene as investigators make sure there are no other threats in the area.

They said there is a large sign in the car’s windshield with a name and phone number.

They are asking no one call the number at this time if they see it, in case the number is connected to a device inside or around the car.

No one inside or around the building was hurt in the explosion, troopers said. The Capitol and judiciary buildings have been evacuated

Stouffer was in the area of the Capitol covering another story when she heard what she said sounded like fireworks nearby.

