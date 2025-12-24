19-year-old killed in shooting that led to crash in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead on Tuesday night.

Clayton County police responded to a shooting that caused a crash at Flint River Road and Tara Boulevard.

Kylan Martin, 19, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting, and say they are continuing to investigate.

There is no word on possible suspects.

