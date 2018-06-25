Man accused of forcing women into stripping defends himself: 'I run a business'

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Sandy Springs man accused of holding several women against their will in a mansion and forcing them to dance in strip clubs told Channel 2 Action News that he’s a legitimate businessman wrongly incarcerated.
Police arrested 34-year-old Kenndric Roberts in March after a woman called 911 to report she needed help and was in a bad situation.
Police claim Roberts lured the women to a mansion he was renting off Nesbit Ferry Road and then forced the women to strip and pay him a portion of their cut.
They also claim he threatened bodily harm to the women if they defected from the sprawling home.
“I’m running a business. I’m not running some mom and pop shop here,” Roberts exclusively told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik. “These things are accounted for.”
