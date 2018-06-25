ATLANTA - After decades of service to her students, one metro Atlanta teacher had one final lesson to impart.
Tammy Layne Waddell died June 9 at Northside Hospital Forsyth after a prolonged illness.
At her funeral June 12, dozens of backpacks filled with school supplies lined the pews.
The donated supplies were Waddell’s last request to honor her lifelong passion for helping children in need, according to her family.
“My cousin, a teacher, wanted backpacks with supplies brought to her funeral instead of flowers for needy students,” Brad Johnson said on Twitter. “Serving others to the end.”
Johnson shared photos of the backpacks and of Waddell’s fellow teachers, who served as honorary pallbearers at the funeral, he said.
Over her career, Waddell worked as a paraprofessional and a teacher at Sawnee Elementary, Cumming Elementary and Haw Creek Elementary in the Forsyth County school district, according to her family.
Johnson’s initial tweet has since been shared more than 2,500 times, garnering praise for Waddell and her legacy as an educator.
Former students who left condolences on an online guestbook described Waddell as a compassionate and inventive teacher who encouraged students to do their best.
“The best teacher ever I’ve ever had,” one student wrote.
