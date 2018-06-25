Former Marietta football coach James 'Friday' Richards has died

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - James “Friday’’ Richards, a former Marietta High star football player and head coach and one of the school’s most iconic and beloved figures, has died. He was 64.
Richards was an all-state player at Marietta in 1971, when he rushed for 2,090 yards. He went on to play at the University of Florida. He was drafted in the seventh round by New York Jets in 1976 and spent two seasons in the NFL.
Richards returned to Marietta to coach and teach in 1978 and remained there until his retirement in 2010. He coached basketball and track and field in addition to football.
Richards became the head football coach in 1995. His record was 108-57, and his teams won four region titles.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}