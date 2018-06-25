0 Wall collapses onto unfinished toll lanes in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Drivers in Cobb and Cherokee counties are eagerly awaiting the opening of new toll lanes along I-75 and I-575 this summer, but the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes project may have hit a snag.

A retaining wall collapsed onto an unfinished portion of the toll lanes that sit along I-75 and Windy Hill Road in Cobb County.

It's unclear when the wall collapsed, but it was not causing any traffic issues Monday morning.

Channel 2's Audrey Washington is working to learn more about what caused the wall to collapse and what's next for the project. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for a LIVE report.

This is not good. Retaining wall collapse on the I-75 Express Lane project at Windy Hill Rd. Not impacting your ride, but this could delay the opening of the Express Lanes. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/agrHEl6SIQ — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) June 25, 2018

Once finished, the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will stretch 30 miles on I-75 and I-575.

State transportation officials said the limited access “express lanes” will whisk drivers from Acworth or Canton to the Perimeter in minutes, even if traffic in the regular lanes is at a standstill.

The project is part of a planned 120-mile system of metro Atlanta toll lanes that state transportation officials say will make commuting easier and more predictable for those willing to pay by the mile.

That system already exists on parts of I-85 in Gwinnett County and I-75 in Clayton and Henry counties.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.