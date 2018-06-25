ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper and well-known Atlanta Falcons fan T.I. said he is boycotting the National Football League.
On BET’s Genius Talks with host Jemele Hill, the rapper explained why he is boycotting the NFL, even though the Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta in 2019.
“I think there is a violation of constitutional rights being implemented to minority players who choose to have a peaceful, silent protest,” the Atlanta native said.
Super Bowl LIII will be held on Feb. 3, 2019, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced in May 2017.
It will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta and the first since 2000.
Watch as T.I. discusses the NFL and his decision below:
Hosted @BET’s #GeniusTalks at #BETX yesterday and @Tip explained why he’s boycotting the NFL, even though the Super Bowl is in Atlanta next year pic.twitter.com/V22y3Imc8r— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 24, 2018
