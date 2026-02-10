Former DeKalb teacher convicted of murdering 2 children

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County elementary school teacher has been convicted of the 2016 murders of an 11-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that Michael White was convicted of all 44 counts against him.

Police say Tatiyana Coates, 11, and Daveon Coates, 15, lost their lives on Libby Lane in gang-related gunfire nearly 10 years ago.

Mosley says that neither child had any affiliation with a gang and were innocent victims of a gang retaliation incident.

White, a member of the Rolling 20s Crips gang, was teaching fifth grade at Toney Elementary School at the time of the murders. He was arrested at the school.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney La’Carrian Blount says the gang members were looking for a teen who stole guns from their stronghold, but wasn’t at home when White kicked in the door.

Blount says White carried a shotgun into the home, but others fired the fatal shots.

Several gang members have been convicted or pleaded guilty in the case. White was the final defendant to stand trial.

A sentencing date has not been set.

