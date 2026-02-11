Driver going 98 mph after drinking pleads guilty to crash that killed friend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly two years after a teenage girl was killed in a crash, the woman behind the wheel has pleaded guilty.

Hannah Hackemeyer, now 20, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage.

She was sentenced to 10 years with two to serve on house arrest. She must wear an ankle monitor, can’t drive, complete 240 hours of community service and participate in two Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Panels.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston says that in February 2024, Hackemeyer, Sophie Lekiachvili and Ananya Rao were drinking at Rao’s home.

“The teens told Mr. Rao they wanted to go for a drive. Ananya’s parents knew the girls had been drinking but they still let them get into the car and leave the house with an open bottle of wine in the front seat,” Boston said.

While driving on Oak Grove Road near Lakeside High School 30 minutes later, Hackemeyer lost control and flipped the car, trapping Lekiachvili. She later died.

Airbag data shows Hackemeyer was going 98 miles per hour when she crashed.

In April, the DA says her blood alcohol test came back twice the legal limit and that’s when police arrested her.

