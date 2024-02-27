Lakeside High School student killed, 2 other students injured in car crash, district says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Lakeside High School community is mourning the death of a student killed in a crash.

DeKalb County Schools told Channel 2 Action News that a crash involving three Lakeside students early Saturday morning left one of the students dead.

DeKalb police said the crash happened on Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive at around midnight.

The two other students are stable according to the district.

The school said it will not release the students’ names at this time.

In a letter to parents, Lakeside Principal Susan Stoddard told parents that students will have access to resources including grief counseling from school counselors, psychologists, and other staff.

“Everyone reacts to death differently. As a family, we encourage you to talk with your child about this incident to help them share their thoughts and reactions,” Stoddard wrote.

“Our deepest sympathies remain with the loved ones of the students affected during this challenging period. With this in mind, I ask that everyone refrain from speculating about the details of the accident, as this could spread inaccurate and hurtful information to the families and friends of those involved,” Stoddard added.

On Sept. 4, 2023, five teens were killed in an early morning crash crash in Gwinnett County. Three of the teens killed were Lakeside High School students.

