Residents speak out after large hole shuts down parts of Peachtree Street in Buckhead

ATLANTA — A sinkhole on Peachtree Street Northeast swallowed the Sufi’s restaurant sign and caused a bit of a traffic jam Monday evening.

News Chopper 2 flew over the hole Monday evening, which appeared to be at least 15 feet deep.

Water could be seen gushing from a broken pipe inside the whole.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was live from the scene on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where he spoke to residents in the area.

Jeff Vantosh said his dinner plans at R Thomas were interrupted by the large hole in front of the restaurant next door.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Yeah I was just trying to get dinner for my wife and J. R. Thomas is my favorite place,” said Jeff Vantosh.

The area is down the street from Piedmont Hospital.

“I just thought a car had hit Sufi’s, the sign came down and hit the sidewalk, but now I see what happened,” he said.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the cause of all of this is a six-inch water main break.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill first broke the story on Saturday.

Restaurant owners said they called the city earlier this month about the low water pressure and the hole. They were afraid the hole was going to get bigger.

Their nightmares became a reality.

All three restaurants and the high rise next door are without power.

TRENDING STORIES:

People who live in the area are concerned about the large hole in the ground but another problem is traffic.

On Monday, crews blocked off lanes.

“This is such a heavily trafficked road and that’s a concern. I drive this way four or five times a day,” said Robby Johnson.

Johnson is asking the question that many are wondering. How long will this last?

The Atlanta Watershed said the six-inch water main break caused three lane closures and water outages on 1812 Peachtree NW between Palisades Road NE and 26th Street NW.

They released the following statement on Tuesday just after midnight:

“Crews are repairing a six-inch water main break resulting in a water service outage and the closure of three northwest-bound lanes. Traffic control measures and signs are in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Residents and businesses within the work zone will continue to have access to their homes, mail, and package delivery, emergency services, and trash pick-up. Motorists are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.”

On Tuesday morning, there will only be two lanes open between Palisades Road Northeast to 26th Street Northwest.

The city is urging people to take an alternative route.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

RaceTrac near GSU campus closes down due to public safety issues, company says

©2023 Cox Media Group