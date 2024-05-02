Man found guilty of strangling Clayton Red Roof Inn hotel manager to death

MORROW, Ga. — After a three-day trial, a Clayton County jury has found a man guilty of murder.

The investigation began on January 2, 2021, at the Red Roof Inn in Morrow, when employees found Antonio Green squatting in a room at the hotel.

According to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, Mehul Vashi, a night manager went to a room to speak to Green.

Video footage reportedly showed Green forcefully pushing Vashi into the room and closing the door. The video also showed Green leaving the room a little while later.

The autopsy showed that Vashi died from ligature strangulation with blunt force trauma to his head. Officials said Green was arrested nearby and admitted to getting into an altercation with Vashi.

The shoes and jacket Green wore during the murder also tested positive for the victim’s blood.

On Tuesday, the jury found Green guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, false statement and aggravated assault.

Green was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Mr. Vashi whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence,” District Attorney Tasha Mosley said.

