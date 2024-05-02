Police searching for 24-year-old mother, newborn who vanished from Barrow County home

WINDER, Ga. — An endangered alert has been issued for a missing woman and her baby in Winder.
Officials said Kanijah Nakia Manuel, 24, and her newborn son were last seen on May 1 around 8:30 a.m. Her son was in a baby carrier.
Manuel is described as being five feet and four inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
She has dyed blond hair, and brown eyes, and wears glasses. Manuel was last seen wearing a black tank top and plaid pajama pants.
Authorities said Manuel has no known means of travel.
As of Thursday morning, Winder police tell Channel 2 Action News, the two are still missing.
If you see her and her son, call 911 immediately or Det. James Schiltz at 770-867-2156.
