New video shows suspect, person of interest before deadly shooting near RaceTrac by GSU

ATLANTA — A new video shows a suspect and a person of interest before a deadly shooting that occurred near a gas station by Georgia State University on Sunday afternoon.

Video shows two men inside a Racetrac Gas Station near GSU, right before a 21-year-old was shot and killed.

A man who police identified as a suspect was seen wearing a black jacket while the second man who police identified as a person of interest was seen wearing a red hoody.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the 100 block of Piedmont Avenue.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

RaceTrac announced Monday that the gas station across from the shooting has been shut down permanently due to public safety issues.

“We have been closely monitoring the safety of our team members and our guests at this location, as well as its financial impact to our business, and have come to the conclusion that the right path forward is to discontinue operations,” the release stated.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may be able to identify these individuals to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

