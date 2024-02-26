Large hole opens in Buckhead, swallowing sidewalk and endangering businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. — A massive hole opened up on Peachtree Street on Monday afternoon, swallowing the sidewalk and a portion of the patio area of Sufi’s restaurant at 1814 Peachtree Street NE.

News Chopper 2 flew over the hole which appears to be at least 15 feet deep.

Water could be seen gushing from a broken pipe inside the whole.

The hole swallowed up the restaurant’s sign.

PHOTOS: Large hole opens in Buckhead

It’s unclear what caused the hole to open up or how long it might take crews to fix it.

John Vo, Executive Chef at R. Thomas’ Deluxe Grille, which is next door to Sufi’s and just a few feet away from the hole told Channel 2 Action News that he tried to get crews to address the hole before it grew to this size.

“I tried to get people out here to get it done. But every time we call the city it took forever,” Vo said.

