Paulding deputy, father of 3 dies suddenly at 43

Paulding County, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s office announced Monday that one of their deputies died suddenly last week.

Deputy Allen Rakestraw, 43, died at his home after suffering a medical emergency on Thursday.

Rakestraw had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 14 years.

“Deputy Rakestraw was an 8th generation Paulding County resident and always dreamed of becoming a Deputy Sheriff in Paulding County,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “In September of 2012 that dream came to fruition when he began his career as a Jailer at the Sheriff’s Office. "

Rakestraw went on to become a deputy sheriff and worked in the uniform patrol division. He also helped maintain the sheriff’s office radios.

In 2015, he transitioned to part-time status but continued to be responsible for communications devices for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Gary Gulledge stated, “I am heartbroken by the loss of Allen. He was more than a Deputy, he was my friend. Allen was one of the driving forces behind my original campaign for Sheriff. Without his help, I don’t know if I would be our Sheriff today. I am forever indebted to Allen for his service to myself and our community.”

Rakestraw was the father of three children, sons Wade and Warner and daughter Kensley. He also leaves behind his wife, Brooke Rakestraw.

His funeral will be on Feb. 28 at the New Season Church in Paulding County with burial to follow at the Paulding Memorial Gardens.

