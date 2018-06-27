Georgia police officer arrested after shooting that killed father of 2

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A southeast Georgia police officer has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting, the GBI said.
Zechariah Presley of the Kingsland Police Department turned himself in Wednesday on charges that include voluntary manslaughter, the agency said.
The arrest comes after an incident last Thursday in which Anthony Marcell Green, a father of two, was killed.
Presley followed a vehicle driven by Green, the vehicle stopped, and Green ran from the scene, GBI agent Stacy Carson said. Presley pursued and eventually made physical contact with Green.
“Green again fled from Presley, at which time Presley fired multiple shots resulting in Green’s death,” Carson said.
Presley also is charged with violation of oath of office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Kingsland is in Camden County, about 335 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.
