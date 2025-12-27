Property co. took woman’s money, evicted her anyway, she says: ‘It was just very devastating’

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Amanda Robinson said her belongings and furniture were dumped outside her College Park apartment nearly three weeks ago during an illegal eviction.

“There were things were damaged, missing. We had prescribed medications,” Robinson said. “It was just very devastating.”

The mother of two, who is four months pregnant, told Channel 2’s Cory James she had been making payments to get caught up on late rent. Money order receipts show the first of multiple payments was made back in August.

“I just didn’t understand, if you were taking my money, why would you still proceed in doing something like that?” Robinson said.

According to this Fulton County Marshal’s Department report, the property’s assistant manager admitted to receiving Robinson’s money but said she did not post the payments to her account. The officer said when that was disclosed, they directed the eviction to stop immediately. However, at that time, it was too late.

Sasan Nematbakhsh is representing Robinson. He said this should have never happened because Robinson was paying before the case was filed in September.

And Nematbakhsh said the filing was incorrect because it stated the apartment complex had not accepted payment.

“Fraud has taken place. Abuse of process has taken place,” Nematbakhsh told James. “This is unfortunately an issue that happens more often than we think.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the apartment complex and lawyers representing the owners, but no replied Friday.

