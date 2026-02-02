Law firm investigating Home Depot after 800 Georgia layoffs announced

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In response to Home Depot announcing layoffs for nearly 800 workers, a law firm in Atlanta is pursuing plans for a class-action lawsuit.

Strauss Borrelli PLLC announced they were investigating the Home Depot company’s mass layoff in the Atlanta area in response to a WARN Act notice filed with state officials on Jan. 28.

By federal law, the WARN Act requires employers give employees at least 60 days in writing before a mass layoff or facility closure takes effect.

Strauss Borrelli announced their belief that the company owed its employees 60 days of severance and benefits due to the layoff announcement.

The law firm said they are working to learn if Home Depot provided the 60 days’ notice to its 797 employees, or if it instead violated the WARN Act by failing to do so.

According to the WARN Act notice filed by Home Depot, the layoffs are expected to take effect starting on March 31.

Based on the Jan. 28 announcement by Home Depot, the notice would have been filed 62 days before March 31’s initial separation period declared in the WARN Notice.

The WARN Act requires 60 calendar days’ notice, not 60 business days.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Home Depot for comment and is waiting for a response.

