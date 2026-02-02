License plates for autistic, disabled drivers may be coming to Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are proposing a new, voluntary license plate for drivers with autism spectrum disorder or other developmental disabilities.

Senate Bill 433, also called Rio’s Law, would create a special license plate for people and vehicles with drivers or family members with eligible conditions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the legislation, license plates would feature a “Just Bee Yourself” symbol or other appropriate signage deemed appropriate by the Georgia Department of Driver Services Commissioner.

The bill also amends state code to provide additional training for peace officers and members of law enforcement regarding encounters with those on the autism spectrum or with developmental disabilities.

TRENDING STORIES:

Under SB 433’s provisions, nonprofit organizations would collaborate with the Georgia Department of Community Health to provide training to law enforcement for best practices related to response, techniques to recognize those with behavioral symptoms and characteristics of autism spectrum disorder.

The bill would also require training for how to use alternatives to physical restraints when encountering those with autism or a developmental disability and how to contact their caregiver, when needed during an emergency situation.

As far as getting the specialty plate, the state would require that those with autism spectrum disorder or a developmental disability have a certification provided by a medical practitioner to obtain the plate.

Those who get the plate who do not have the correct authorization would also be open to misdemeanor charges.

If the bill passes, training courses would be required beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group