Tuskegee basketball coach put in handcuffs, escorted off court at Morehouse game

ATLANTA — A college basketball coach has hired prominent civil rights attorneys after he was taken off the court in handcuffs.

Video shows the moment that Tuskegee University head coach Benjy Taylor went to an officer working security for Tuskegee’s game at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Saturday.

The coach says he was concerned about player safety after Morehouse football players got in the basketball team’s handshake line. He wanted the officers to follow the conference’s security protocols.

Instead, one of the officers put handcuffs on Taylor and escorted him off the court. His attorneys say he wasn’t charged and that he should have never been placed in handcuffs.

“Coach Taylor is a good man who did the right thing to protect his team and deescalate a dangerous situation and this officer put him in chains for his troubles,” said attorney Harry Daniels, who is representing Taylor along with Gregory Reynald Williams and Gerald Griggs.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Tuskegee and Morehouse athletic departments for statements.

