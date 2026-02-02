Georgia teacher, officer lose home in house fire surrounded by icy roads

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — While their north Georgia county was still feeling the effects of last weekend’s ice storm, a family’s home went up in flames.

Jon and Amy Gardner, and their daughter Adilynn, escaped the burning home safely on Jan. 28, but were left with only the clothes on their backs.

The Habersham County home and everything inside were a total loss.

Photos from the home show a massive fire.

“The shock and heartbreak of losing their home and belongings has been overwhelming, but they are trusting in God to carry them through this storm and hoping that things will get better,” their family wrote in an online fundraiser.

The couple both serve their community. Amy Gardner has been a teacher for 20 years and Jon Gardner serves as a police officer.

You can donate to their GoFundMe campaign.

