Parents say DeKalb County principal is ruining school's excellent reputation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Parents plan on speaking out against the principal of a DeKalb County school on Wednesday.
A group of parents from Chamblee Charter High School told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen they’ve had enough with principal Rebecca Braaten and want her out before the start of the news school year.
The group says Braaten, who has only been on the job for a year, is trying to destroy the school's stellar reputation and student’s futures with a toxic work environment for teachers.
TRENDING STORIES:
Braaten will lead the State of the School address at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and dozens of parents and supporters of the high school told Pozen they plan on dressing in blue to voice their concerns.
Pozen asked to speak with the principal, but the district told she will not be available for interviews today.
Hear from former students who worked closely with Braaten about their take on the situation, plus we’ll bring you LIVE updates from tonight’s meeting, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}