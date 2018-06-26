Person's body found inside walk-in freezer at SunTrust Park, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police said they are investigating the death of a person at SunTrust Park.
Authorities confirm to Channel 2 Action News that the person is a third-party contractor and was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at the ball park by another worker Tuesday afternoon.
Cobb County police said they are working with the Atlanta Braves as they investigate the incident.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this story.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}