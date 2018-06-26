ATLANTA - Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport say a man has been apprehended on the tarmac of the airport.
The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. and did not impact airport operations.
ATL confirms a passenger exited an aircraft stopped on a taxiway after arrival shortly before 5pm today. The passenger was apprehended 1/2— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 26, 2018
....2/2. There is no impact to operations at this time.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 26, 2018
Shortly before 6 p.m., the airport reported there were conflicting reports as to man was able to get on the tarmac.
There are conflicting reports as to how the male apprehended on the airfield accessed the airfield. He is currently in custody....1/2— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 26, 2018
2/2 Again, there is no impact to operations.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 26, 2018
A Channel 2 Action News digital producer was on another flight that landed at the airport around the same time.
He sent in photos showing a Delta plane surrounded by emergency vehicles on the tarmac.
