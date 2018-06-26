  • Man in custody after getting access to tarmac at Atlanta airport, authorities say

    ATLANTA - Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport say a man has been apprehended on the tarmac of the airport. 

    The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. and did not impact airport operations.

    Shortly before 6 p.m., the airport reported there were conflicting reports as to man was able to get on the tarmac.

    A Channel 2 Action News digital producer was on another flight that landed at the airport around the same time.

    He sent in photos showing a Delta plane surrounded by emergency vehicles on the tarmac. 

