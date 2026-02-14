Police investigating symbols inside home where dog decapitated as ties to extremist group

ATLANTA — Earlier this week, a man was accused of decapitating a dog and then barricading himself inside a home for hours.

When police got into the home, they found symbols painted on the walls and believed they could be connected to a gang and a possible extremist group.

Channel 2’s Michael Dounda got an exclusive look inside the home on Friday.

“It’s unbelievable, really,” homeowner Will Owens said.

Owens said he had been renting the home to Jalen Wade for several years, and always found him respectable.

But now, his home on Illinois Avenue is battered and broken with a scent of tear gas still in the air.

The symbols he found on the walls were a greater concern for him.

“There’s the five-point star, which is usually associated with the Bloods,” Capt. Nicole Dwyer with the Fulton County Police Department said.

She says most of the graffiti traces back to the Bloods. But the number 764 on the wall represents another extremist group.

“764 is one of the groups that started with the ideology that they wanted to desensitize, primarily children, to violence and to accelerate the downfall of society," FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said.

The FBI says 764 often uses online chatrooms to coerce people “ into escalating sexual and violent behavior -- pushing victims to create graphic content, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), harm family pets, cut themselves or attempt suicide.”

Owens says this Wade seems like a different person than the one he knew.

“He was a respectful guy. And so this is like the polar opposite,” Owens.

Everything that happened at the home remains under investigation. The FBI says they are aware of the situation.

