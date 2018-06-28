DeKalb DA drops charges against man in death of girlfriend's baby

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The one-time boyfriend of a DeKalb County mother accused of murder in her 8-month-old daughter’s death is no longer facing criminal charges, prosecutors said.
The DeKalb County District Attorney’s office has dropped all charges against Edward Wilson, though the case against the child’s mother, Shavone Whitehead, is still headed for trial, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Sherry Boston told Channel 2 Action News.
“Subsequent to a detailed investigation, we have determined there is insufficient evidence to proceed with charges against Edward Wilson in connection with this case,” spokeswoman Yvette Jones said in a statement.
It is not clear when the charges against Wilson, 35, of Brookhaven, were dropped.
Whitehead, 26, will stand trial for felony murder, battery involving family violence and three counts of first-degree cruelty to children in the August 2016 death of Kamonie Whitehead. Kamonie died two weeks after she stopped breathing in a Brookhaven motel room on Aug. 1.
She was placed on a ventilator while police continued their investigation into her injuries. Kamonie also had injuries to her chin and arms, multiple rib fractures, a hemorrhage and a possible skull fracture.
Prosecutors initially accused Whitehead and Wilson of using force to discipline the child because she was “crying all the time.” Sometimes they used a belt, Whitehead allegedly admitted to police.
Whitehead was denied bond and has been held in the DeKalb County Jail since her August 2016 arrest.
