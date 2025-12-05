A trash company is not picking up, and neighbors are fed up

CONYERS, Ga. — The trash cans are supposed to get emptied every Tuesday.

But neighbors tell Channel 2’s Cory James it’s been more than 15 days and no one nearby is getting serviced.

That is a problem for Valerie Nash.

The Rockdale County neighbor says her trash service company – B&B Sanitation – has been failing to do its weekly job for two weeks now, leaving her red garbage can sitting in front of her home, full to the brim.

“The city would fine you if you have too much trash on the curb,” she said.

Nash is not alone. On social media – her neighbors are voicing their frustrations about the delays they also say they are getting from the same company.

“So I just got to take it to work and dump it in our Dumpster at work,” one neighbor said. “It’s very inconvenient. I got my car smelling like trash and all of the juices coming out trash can, so it’s real inconvenient”

James tried calling the company multiple times Thursday, but no one answered. He even sent an email to the email address listed on its site, but it came back as undeliverable.

And customers say they find it concerning there’s an error message on the website telling people the page can’t be found.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the company is not accredited and has an F rating for failing to respond to five complaints filed against the business.

Nash says she is hiring a new company since she doesn’t know how long this is going to last.

James also tried calling and texting the personal number for the listed owner – but no one responded.

Rockdale county says it does not contract with any garbage collection service company.

