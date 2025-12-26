Man shot trying to break up fight on Christmas, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man remains hospitalized after DeKalb County police said he was shot Christmas morning.

Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 25, DeKalb County police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Candler Road.

Officers said they found a man who had been shot multiple times lying in a restaurant parking lot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said he was trying to break up a fight when he was shot. His age and identity were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

