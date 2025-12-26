Local

Man shot trying to break up fight on Christmas, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Man shot twice overnight while driving past DeKalb County home, police say
By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man remains hospitalized after DeKalb County police said he was shot Christmas morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 25, DeKalb County police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Candler Road.

Officers said they found a man who had been shot multiple times lying in a restaurant parking lot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said he was trying to break up a fight when he was shot. His age and identity were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read