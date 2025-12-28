2 found dead in Atlanta home identified

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD has released the names of those who were found dead in an Atlanta home Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Stroner, 56, and Moriah Cardona, 44, were found dead at the 618 Cooledge Ave. home, APD said Sunday.

One of those who were found dead was an APD officer.

Police said they were conducting a welfare check when they found the bodies. Police emphasized there is no threat to the community.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will lead the investigation to determine the cause of death.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta PD for more information.

