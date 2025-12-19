Friends call woman who fell to her death from ‘Stranger Things’ building a beautiful soul

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning a 19-year-old woman who fell to her death while visiting a building featured in the hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with a friend of the victim, who was very emotional when she talked about Leah Palmirotto.

The Rheil family said they saw some of the commotion.

“We just came here this morning and thought, oh, they must be filming something for the show,” said Sara Rhiel, a fan of “Stranger Things.”

But they soon learned the one-time filming location for the hit show turned into a tragic scene on Friday morning.

DeKalb County police say that at around 1:40 a.m., a group of people got inside the building on Briarcliff Road to explore.

“That’s really, really sad,” Jessee Rhiel told Washington.

But one person from the group, Palmirotto, fell from the abandoned five-story building and died.

“It’s got to be devastating for the family.” Jessee Rhiel said.

Washington spoke with the victim’s friend over the phone on Friday.

She said she was too emotional to speak on camera, but she said Palmirotto was a beautiful soul and a talented photographer.

As for the building, the property belongs to Emory University and is in the process of demolition.

But Jesse Rhiel believes the university should provide a safe spot for visitors.

“Areas that allowed people to feel less inclined to go to areas that are not permitted,” Jessee Rhiel said.

In a statement, an Emory spokesperson wrote in part: “There are signs on the property advising people not to enter and warning them not to trespass. Emory is enhancing security at the site.”

The building was also featured in the show “Vampire Diaries.” Emory University police will lead the investigation.

