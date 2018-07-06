  • 2 men posing as Walmart employees try to steal $3k worth of merchandise, police say

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Two men disguised as Walmart employees tried to steal at least $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Peachtree City store, police say. 

    The men entered the back of the store along Georgia State Route 54 on June 29 and began loading pallets. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen obtained surveillance photos of the men walking through the store. 

    We're talking to investigators about why the thieves didn't get away with it for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories