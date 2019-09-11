Record high temperatures could be in jeopardy for next few days

If you're hoping for some cooler temperatures, you may have to wait awhile. The trend of temperatures in the 90s for September is sticking around.
On Tuesday, Atlanta hit 98 degrees, which broke the old record of 97 degrees in 1925. Records for the next few days will be in jeopardy, too.
Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Wednesday's record high is 96 degrees set in 2010. We could tie it this afternoon.
HOT AGAIN: We're getting used to temps way in the 90s in September, right? Ok, maybe not...— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 11, 2019
By early afternoon we'll be in the low 90s in many spots, with mid 90s later.
Atlanta set a record high of 98° yesterday.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 11, 2019
We'll be near the record highs the rest of the workweek:
Wednesday 96°, 2010
Thursday 94°, 1900
Friday 95°, 1991
It's not just near record highs to expect today. Some of us could also see storms.
After severe weather rolled through parts of metro Atlanta, those in northeast and north central Georgia could see strong storms today. This includes Gainesville north to the Tennessee border.
