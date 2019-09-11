  • Record high temperatures could be in jeopardy for next few days

    By: Courtney Martinez

    If you're hoping for some cooler temperatures, you may have to wait awhile. The trend of temperatures in the 90s for September is sticking around. 

    On Tuesday, Atlanta hit 98 degrees, which broke the old record of 97 degrees in 1925. Records for the next few days will be in jeopardy, too.

    Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Wednesday's record high is 96 degrees set in 2010. We could tie it this afternoon.

    We're tracking how high temps will climb in your neighborhood plus when this hot trend will end, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    It's not just near record highs to expect today. Some of us could also see storms. 

    After severe weather rolled through parts of metro Atlanta, those in northeast and north central Georgia could see strong storms today. This includes Gainesville north to the Tennessee border.

