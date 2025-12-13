‘Significant injuries’ after fire at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — A fire has been reported at the Fulton County Jail on Friday evening.
Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was at the jail during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.
Sheriff’s office officials confirmed that there were “significant injuries” and those injured were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
They did not comment on the number of people injured.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the jail and saw a large number of emergency vehicles, including ambulances, surrounding the jail.
Officials have not confirmed any damage to the jail.
There is no word on how the fire started.
