‘Significant injuries’ after fire at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — A fire has been reported at the Fulton County Jail on Friday evening.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was at the jail during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Sheriff’s office officials confirmed that there were “significant injuries” and those injured were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

They did not comment on the number of people injured.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the jail and saw a large number of emergency vehicles, including ambulances, surrounding the jail.

Officials have not confirmed any damage to the jail.

There is no word on how the fire started.

