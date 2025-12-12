Whataburger to close 2 stores in Georgia just 3 years since opening first location in state

ATLANTA — Whataburger confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Friday that it is closing two North Georgia locations.

The burger chain first moved into Georgia in 2022, but recently announced it is closing nearly 40 stores across the company.

“Whataburger continues to serve up bold flavors to more people as we expand into new communities and open restaurants across our 17-state footprint. As part of that journey, we regularly conduct a business review of our locations to maximize opportunities for growth and keep Whataburger strong in the communities we serve. In a few cases, that means closing restaurants,” the company said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES:

In total, Whataburger is set to close 37 restaurants as it restructures.

“This decision helps focus our efforts where we can make the biggest impact, ensuring our Guests continue to enjoy the high-quality, delicious food and genuine hospitality,” the company said.

Whataburger said the locations in Athens and Dahlonega will close on Dec. 15. The company said employees at those restaurants will be given the option to transfer to nearby locations.

©2025 Cox Media Group