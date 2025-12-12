Woman stabbed, beaten to death with baseball bat was pregnant, investigators learn

ROME, Ga. — Investigators have learned that a Georgia woman was pregnant when her body was found covered in blankets.

Officers found 20-year-old Kaylee Shackelford’s body on Tuesday in the area of John Graham Homes in Floyd County.

Mystique Taylor, 23, and Rolanda Edwards, 25, drove away from the scene and were later arrested after a chase with Floyd County police.

Rome police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that during an autopsy on Friday, they learned that Shackelford was pregnant.

Taylor faces a list of charges, including murder and concealing a death. He will now also face a charge of feticide.

Police say Shackelford and Taylor were in a relationship and Taylor had began an online relationship with Edwards.

The warrants accused Taylor of stabbing Shackelford with a knife and hitting her in the head with a baseball bat. Investigators placed her time of death around 2:30 a.m.

Edwards is accused of trying to remove the body from her apartment hours later around 10 a.m.

Two hours later, police said Taylor and Edwards were spotted in a red car that matched one at the body scene. The warrants said Taylor was driving 100 mph in a 65 mph and didn’t stop for police.

