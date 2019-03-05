  • Seventh attack traced to Clayton County serial rapist, police say

    By: Matt Johnson

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a serial rapist has struck again for the seventh time.

    They tell Channel 2's Matt Johnson they believe he attacked a woman on Saturday, holding her at knifepoint.

    We've been following this story since July of last year. The serial rapist is accused of attacking six women over a two-year span.

    Police have released sketches of the man in hopes that someone will recognize him. 

