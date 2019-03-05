Seventh attack traced to Clayton County serial rapist, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a serial rapist has struck again for the seventh time.
They tell Channel 2's Matt Johnson they believe he attacked a woman on Saturday, holding her at knifepoint.
We've been following this story since July of last year. The serial rapist is accused of attacking six women over a two-year span.
Police have released sketches of the man in hopes that someone will recognize him.
Why police have linked him to these crimes, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Massive water main break floods businesses, parking lot in south Fulton County
- Active tuberculosis cases confirmed in two Floyd County elementary schools
- ‘Fortnite’ concerns: Doctors seeing game-obsessed children for health issues
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}