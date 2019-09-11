Woman says father was bitten 100+ times by ants before death at VA hospital

ATLANTA - “Overwhelmed, overwhelmed.”
That’s how Laquna Ross told Channel 2 Action News she felt after she found her dad with swollen, red bumps all over his body and his hands swollen when she visited him last week before his death at the Eagle’s Landing Community Living Center, a nursing home for veterans.
“Worried and confused because that wasn’t how he looked when I saw him the last time,” Ross said.
Ross’ father, Joel Marrable, served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Ross said when she asked a center staffer about all the bumps, the staffer told her it was because of ants. Marrable was bitten more than 100 times, according to Ross.
“His room had ants, the ceiling, the walls, the beds. They were everywhere,” Ross said.
