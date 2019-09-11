Dozens show up to court in support of teen killed by alleged DUI driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people showed up at the DeKalb County Courthouse Wednesday to show support for the victim of what police say was a deadly DUI crash in DeKalb County.
Kennedy Segars was 18 years old when she died in October on a trip home to celebrate her mother's birthday. She was a student at Decatur High School.
Police say Reginald Stubbs was drunk and speeding when he rear-ended her near Stonecrest Mall.
After the crash, the Segars' father told us he will never be able to forgive the driver.
