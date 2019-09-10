0 Former NFL player, Georgia HS standout Neiron Ball dies year after brain aneurysm

ATLANTA - A former NFL player and Georgia high school football player died early Tuesday at the age of 27 after fighting for his life following a brain aneurysm, according to family members.

Former Oakland Raiders and Florida Gators player Neiron Ball suffered a brain aneurysm in late 2018 and was placed in a medically induced coma at Emory University Hospital.

Ball's sister, Natalie Ball Myricks, confirmed his death via Facebook Tuesday morning.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Neiron Ball on September 10, 2019 at 4:15 am. The Ball family is forever grateful for the prayers, donations, and immense support of Neiron and his recovery. Neiron was a very special and loving father, brother, and teammate. Neiron has transitioned to a place of peace."

According to ESPN, Ball was moved to a nursing facility after being removed from the coma. He was cared for there at the time of his death.

Ball was a native of Jackson, Georgia and played high school football at Jackson High School.

The Sports & Entertainment Group, the agency that represented Ball, released the following statement about his death:

"We join the Ball family in thanking the numerous supporters of Neiron and his journey to recovery," the statement said. "Neiron was a rare and special spirit with the ability to touch anyone he met. His talent was met with relentless drive, no matter the obstacle.

"... Neiron was a loving and cherished father, brother, and teammate. He will be missed dearly."

Ball, who was often called "Weezy," was mourned on Twitter.

My deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Neiron Ball. Had the opportunity to meet him during the draft process and he was a really good person. So sad. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) September 10, 2019

Just heard former Raiders LB Neiron Ball has passed away. This is beyond heartbreaking. If you know his story, everything he experienced growing up & what's he's been through medically since 2011, it's really hard to wrap your mind around it. He was just 27 years old. 😔💔🙏🏽 — Fallon (@FallonSmithTV) September 10, 2019

Neiron Ball. Always smiling. Always happy. Always positive. Absolutely one of the best teammates and humans I was fortunate enough to be around. Thank you for being my friend and brother in that orange and blue. RIP brother!!! pic.twitter.com/vip5zzxGCs — Gator Made (@XavierNixon) September 10, 2019

