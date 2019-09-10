  • Truck carrying 'hazardous materials' crashes; highway closed for hours

    DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have blocked a busy highway Tuesday morning after a serious truck crash. 

    The Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services posted on Facebook that a truck carrying "hazardous materials" overturned on Highway 53 east between Dawson Forest Road East and War Hill Park Road. 

    The area is expected to be closed for hours. 

