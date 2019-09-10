Truck carrying 'hazardous materials' crashes; highway closed for hours

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have blocked a busy highway Tuesday morning after a serious truck crash.
The Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services posted on Facebook that a truck carrying "hazardous materials" overturned on Highway 53 east between Dawson Forest Road East and War Hill Park Road.
The area is expected to be closed for hours.
We are working to learn more about what was on the truck when it crashed -- Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning
