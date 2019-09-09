Clarkston police, GBI investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police have called in the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as they look into a deadly shooting at a Clarkston apartment complex.
Investigators said they got a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot at the Springdale Glen Apartments off Brockett Trail.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke with the first officer who arrived at the scene Monday morning who said they found a man lying in the parking lot.
The officer told Jones the man had been shot multiple times.
Family member at the scene said they have very little information about the shooting.
The Clarkston Police Department said they called in the GBI to help with the investigation and to have a fresh set of eyes on the case.
