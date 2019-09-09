New video shows shooting death of man who had appeared on Atlanta reality show

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have released new video of the night a man who had dated an Atlanta reality TV star and was longtime friends with Kevin Durant was shot and killed.
Clifford Dixon, 32, was shot outside the SL Lounge on Buford Highway on March 21.
Dixon was the ex-boyfriend of "Love and Hip-Hop" star Erica Mena and a close friend of NBA star Kevin Durant. Dixon was at the club to celebrate his birthday, according to a post on Instagram.
Six months later, police released surveillance footage of the moments the gunman, who has not been identified, fired the shot that killed Dixon.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden obtained the video, which shows the fatal encounter in the parking lot.
We'll show you a portion of the disturbing video, which police hope will lead to more information on the shooter, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Boy bullied for homemade Tennessee shirt has logo become official design
- Mother of teen left with broken skull after high school fight says no one called 911
- Four crew members missing after cargo ship flips near St. Simons Island
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}